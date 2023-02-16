The Association of Banks of Russia proposed to increase the limit on the import of foreign currency tenfold

The Association of Banks of Russia proposed to increase the undeclared limit on the import of foreign currency into Russia ten times – up to 100 thousand dollars, said RIA News Vice-President of the Association Alexey Voylukov.

“We turned to the Ministry of Finance and the Central Bank, they said they were not against it, but we need to contact the FCS,” he explained. Voylukov said that most banks, especially large ones, cannot buy dollars and euros and import them to Russia due to sanctions, as was the case in previous years, so there is “not much free currency inside the country.” However, it is needed by small companies for business operations, as well as individuals who would like to withdraw funds from their accounts.

In Russia, as a member state of the EAEU, there is a threshold for declaring imported currency in the equivalent of ten thousand dollars. When declaring, the source of origin of money and information about their intended use are indicated.

In 2022, customs officers stopped 11,670 attempts to illegally move Russian rubles and foreign currency across the border. This is 24 percent more than in 2021. At the same time, citizens tried to export cash four times more often than to import it.