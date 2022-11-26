Izvestia: The Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation urged to expand the list of diseases for medical examination

The Ministry of Health of Russia took the initiative to change the procedure for dispensary observation of adults. The document covers a number of chronic diseases, functional disorders and other conditions that require dispensary observation, write “News”.

The draft order of the Ministry of Health “On amendments to the procedure for dispensary observation of adults” was published on November 22 on the federal portal of draft regulatory legal acts. It is noted that the department proposed to change the procedure for undergoing a medical examination in a document dated March 15, 2022.

The initiative was developed in accordance with Article 46 of the Federal Law “On the Fundamentals of Protecting the Health of Citizens”, which has been in force since 2011. It is expected that innovations will improve the system of dispensary observation of patients and will expand the list of diseases for examination.

It is clarified that we are talking about chronic diseases, complications after severe infectious diseases, including post-covid syndrome, and other conditions.

“In this case, we are talking about expanding examinations by a neurologist, an endocrinologist, and so on. Right now, exactly the changes that we need are being promptly introduced,” said Senator Vladimir Krugly, Honored Doctor of Russia.

The Ministry of Health approved a new procedure for the medical examination of adults on April 21. According to the document, examinations should be carried out by general practitioners, specialists in certain diseases, medical prevention doctors and paramedics.