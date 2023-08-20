Ura.ru: State Duma deputy Aksakov proposed to calculate the minimum wage taking into account inflation

Head of the State Duma Committee on the Financial Market Anatoly Aksakov in an interview with Ura.ru proposed to use the inflation rate when calculating the minimum wage (SMIC). In his opinion, such a technique will make this indicator more fair.

“The inflation coefficient can be inserted into the definition. We somehow directively approve it, but there should be a formula that takes into account the inflation rate, ”said the Russian deputy. In his opinion, it “would be objective.”

The parliamentarian added that “this still needs to be calculated,” since various payments are tied to the minimum wage and they must be fixed in the budget.

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Labor prepared a bill proposing to increase the minimum wage (minimum wage) by 18.5 percent from the beginning of 2024 to 19,242 rubles per month.

From January 1, 2023, the minimum wage in Russia is 16,242 rubles. It was proposed by President Vladimir Putin to index it in 2024 during the announcement of the message to the Federal Assembly.