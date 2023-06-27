Izvestia: the State Duma will submit a bill to ban the sale of alcohol in stores in residential buildings

In Russia, they proposed to ban the sale of alcohol in shops, cafes and restaurants located in residential buildings, the corresponding bill will be submitted to the State Duma in the near future. About it report “News”.

The deputies motivate their initiative with frequent complaints from residents about such establishments. It is noted that the law adopted in 2020 to limit the activities of night “liquor stores” did not solve the problem, so the number of establishments that sell alcohol in residential buildings should be reduced.

Vladimir Koshelev, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Construction and Housing and Public Utilities, believes that semi-legal alcohol trade is “the scourge of most northern and southern cities of Russia.”

In turn, business representatives believe that the ban could harm private business and increase the percentage of illegal alcohol trafficking. They proposed to separate civilized outlets from those that break the law and create problems.

Earlier, Anton Orlov, director of the Institute for the Study of Contemporary Politics, said that it is necessary to create a unified state retail network of alcoholic products in Russia.