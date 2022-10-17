Lvova-Belova proposed to ban the dissemination of criticism of the traditional family by law

In Russia, the dissemination of information that would call into question traditional family values ​​should be prohibited by law. This proposal was made by the Commissioner for Children’s Rights under the President Maria Lvova-Belova, writes RIA News.

The Children’s Ombudsman noted that such a measure is necessary along with a ban on the dissemination of information about non-traditional sexual relations.

“It is necessary to ban information that would cast doubt on traditional values ​​themselves, would lead to the formation of a negative attitude towards them,” Lvova-Belova said at parliamentary hearings in the State Duma on a bill on responsibility for LGBT propaganda.

In Russia, they are now fighting the concept and image of the traditional family in various ways, she explained. Lvova-Belova also stressed that over the year, the number of requests related to the distribution of content about non-traditional relationships among children has doubled.

The day before, the head of the Human Rights Council, Valery Fadeev, considered that the project on responsibility for LGBT propaganda does not in any way restrict freedom of speech.

On October 13, Alexander Khinshtein, head of the Duma Committee on Information Policy, announced that the Cabinet of Ministers had approved a bill on responsibility for LGBT propaganda.