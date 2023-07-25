Vedomosti: Russia may ban registration on Russian websites from foreign mail

A bill was submitted to the State Duma to ban registration on Russian websites using foreign e-mail. About it informs newspaper “Vedomosti”.

State Duma deputy Anton Gorelkin came up with such an initiative by amending the draft laws “On Information, Information Technologies and Information Protection” and “On Communications”. Chairman of the Information Policy Committee of the Parliament Alexander Khinshtein signed a positive opinion on the proposed innovation.

The bill will be considered in the second reading on July 25, the changes may come into force on December 1 this year. It is clarified that the new rules provide for only four legal ways of registration. “By a phone number, through a single portal of State Services, through a Unified Biometric System, or using another information system for citizens of the Russian Federation,” Khinshtein listed.

