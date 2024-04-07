Electronic payments for housing and communal services will be distributed throughout the country – Russians will be able to refuse the paper version by writing a corresponding application. This bill of United Russia deputies from the Krasnodar Territory was supported by the State Duma commission on ensuring the housing rights of citizens, as well as the specialized committee on construction and housing and communal services.

“The bill is aimed at creating conditions for paying for utilities and major repairs in an alternative way – by receiving documents in electronic form,” says the conclusion of the commission, which Izvestia reviewed.

The document notes that the bill solves the problem of the discrepancy between the place of residence of the payer and the address of the residential premises for the maintenance of which the invoice is issued. In addition, the implementation of the initiative will help save regional budget funds. The initiative is supported by the relevant committee for construction and housing and communal services.

“It would be good if citizens have the opportunity to choose which payment method is preferable for them. It is no coincidence that the Constitutional Court in its ruling noted that the emergence of an electronic form of payments will create conditions for the fulfillment of obligations by payers,” said Svetlana Razvorotneva, deputy chairman of the State Duma Committee on Construction and Housing and Communal Services from United Russia.

However, according to her, the current legislation implies the presence of a paper payment, which leads to additional costs.

Read more in the exclusive material from Izvestia:

Garbage from the hut: all Russians will be able to refuse paper bills for housing and communal services