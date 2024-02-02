In Russia, they proposed raising the conscription age for one category of men to 50 years. The idea was criticized and shelved

The bill on conscription age for those who received citizenship was withdrawn from the State Duma

A bill to raise the draft age to 50 for men with acquired Russian citizenship was withdrawn from the State Duma. According to current standards, the maximum conscription age for this category of Russians is 30 years.

The document was submitted to the lower house on February 1 and withdrawn the very next day. The authors of the initiative were three deputies – Alexander Boroday, Mikhail Sheremet and Alexei Zhuravlev. In their opinion, foreigners often avoid registering for military service or deliberately wait until they reach the maximum conscription age and only then receive Russian citizenship.

Photo: Dmitry Ermakov / Lenta.ru

Parliamentarians believe that every citizen of Russia “is obligated not only to enjoy the benefits that our state provides him, but also, in necessary cases, to defend it.”

Volodin considered the bill undeveloped

State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin suggested that deputies withdraw this bill. According to him, this issue has not yet been worked out and requires a comprehensive discussion.

After this, the first deputy head of the lower house of parliament defense committee, Alexey Zhuravlev, said that the authors of the project had withdrawn their signatures and the document would be worked on. He assured that it would include amendments proposed by other parliamentarians.

“It is proposed to hone the legal formulations, and this is always done with all documents entering parliament until they are completely satisfactory for the majority of deputies,” Zhuravlev explained.

Russia regularly raids migrants liable for military service

In Russia, police regularly conduct raids to register migrants with the military. Thus, at the end of January in the Chelyabinsk region, law enforcement officers came to the market in the Sosnovsky district and issued summonses to the migrants to the military registration and enlistment office. A month earlier in Chelyabinsk, migrants who had acquired Russian citizenship were given summonses right in the places where Christmas trees and pyrotechnics were sold.

In December in St. Petersburg, a solemn citizenship ceremony for 11 immigrants from neighboring countries was combined with the delivery of summonses. The event took place in the building of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs in the Kalininsky district of the city. Citizens who swore allegiance to Russia swore to comply with the Constitution and other laws of the country, and they were given summonses to register for military service.

Photo: Kirill Kukhmar / TASS

In Ryazan, migrants who received Russian citizenship were given summonses on the territory of wholesale base No. 5.

In November, about 50 visitors to a restaurant serving Azerbaijani cuisine in Voronezh received summonses to the military registration and enlistment office. Security forces raided the establishment where the company was celebrating its birthday and carried out a document check right during the celebration.

At the end of October, riot police carried out a raid near a mosque in Kotelniki near Moscow. From there they took 300 people to check their documents, after which they sent everyone to the military commissariat.