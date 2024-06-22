Deputy Bessarab called for the creation of an analogue of the “Pushkin Card” for families with many children

Svetlana Bessarab, a member of the State Duma Committee on Labor, Social Policy and Veterans Affairs, proposed creating an analogue of the “Pushkin Card” for large families – a project that provides for the possibility of free visits to cultural institutions. She shared her initiative in a conversation with Lenta.ru.

“I would like to remind you that the president, with his decree on supporting large families, also aims to provide the opportunity for free visits to parks, museums, and exhibitions for large families. It would be great if, when developing the project, the Ministry of Culture also provided for the possibility of extending such an additional card not only to participants in a special military operation and members of their families, but also to large families,” Bessarab noted.

This would really improve the cultural level of the younger generation and allow members of large families to attend the most vibrant and interesting events Svetlana BessarabMember of the State Duma Committee on Labor, Social Policy and Veterans Affairs

Earlier in Russia it was proposed to create an analogue of the “Pushkin Card” for fighters of a special military operation (SVO) and their families. It follows from the letter from the Ministry of Culture that a concept should be developed by July 1, and technical implementation issues are planned to be resolved by October 1. It is expected that at the first stages only federal cultural institutions will appear in the program.