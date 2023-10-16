The Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation proposed increasing the minimum price for vodka to 299 rubles from January 1

The Russian Ministry of Finance proposed to increase the minimum retail prices (MRP) for vodka, brandy and cognac from January 1, 2024. According to the draft document, vodka will cost at least 299 rubles for 0.5 liters, brandy – 403 rubles, cognac – 556 rubles for the same volume. The draft order was published on the portal of regulatory acts.

The Ministry of Finance also proposed adding rum to the list of alcoholic beverages for which a minimum retail price is set. Its cost will be limited to a minimum of 403 rubles per 0.5 liter.

Why are alcohol prices rising?

The Union of Alcohol Producers Industry (SPAP; includes Novabev Group, Siberian Alcohol Group, Rust Group of Companies, Ladoga and other companies) asked to increase the MRP for alcohol. The members of the union justified the need to raise prices by increasing the excise tax on spirits to 128.6 rubles (plus 5 percent), and by increasing the cost of logistics and packaging and ingredients purchased abroad. According to market representatives, by the end of 2023, the cost of alcohol production will increase by at least ten percent, and an increase in minimum prices will avoid selling them below cost.

As noted by the head of WineRetail, Alexander Stavtsev, vodka, which is sold at the MRP, occupies about 35 percent of the market. According to the expert, companies do not want to give up their niche to competitors, but margins are constantly declining, and it is impossible to endlessly optimize costs.

Production volumes of strong alcohol in Russia decreased

Since the beginning of 2023, the production of strong alcohol in Russia has fallen by 4.2 percent. The production of vodka and cognac decreased by 5.7 percent and 7.2 percent, respectively. In 2022, the demand for alcohol increased as Russians purchased due to unpredictable exchange rates and the situation in the country. In 2023, such a rush is not observed, and rising prices additionally affected sales – due to inflation without increasing solvency, Russians began to buy alcohol less often.

However, the main reason for the reduction in production is the ban on the export of alcohol from Russia to the United States, the European Union and other countries as part of the sixth package of anti-Russian sanctions. These measures reduced export earnings by a third.

In the domestic market, there is a gradual increase in demand due to import substitution: cheaper analogues of outdated brands appear on store shelves, and interest in domestic products is growing.

Imported wine will also become more expensive

Also in Russia they predicted an increase in prices for imported wine. As Vadim Drobiz, director of the Center for Research of Federal and Regional Alcohol Markets (CIFRRA), said in an interview with Lenta.ru, at the moment the Russian Federation has a year’s supply of imported wine, which can be sold without raising prices, but business will not agree to this.

Moreover, the more expensive imported wine from unfriendly countries is, the lower the price increase will be, he believes. In particular, according to the expert, wine that cost 2 thousand rubles will rise in price to 2.3-2.4 thousand.

At the end of July, the total volumes of supplies of all wines to Russia, excluding the import of products from the states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), broke the monthly record since the beginning of 2023 and exceeded 45.5 million liters.

A sharp increase in the import of all types of foreign wines into Russia occurred before the increase in duties on these alcoholic products from so-called unfriendly countries. The measure came into force on August 1, 2023 and affected the largest producers from all European Union (EU) countries, the USA, Australia and other Western countries. From this date, fees were increased from 12.5 to 20 percent, but not less than $1.5 per liter.