Mintsifra: Russian IT companies promised not to raise prices for their software

Large Russian IT companies have agreed on self-regulation of prices for software (SW), reported in the Ministry of Digital Development.

The meeting of market participants in the department was explained by the need to agree on the principles of pricing for Russian products in an environment where many foreign vendors left the market. The companies promised to create a memorandum of responsible work in the IT market and not to raise the cost of Russian programs “above a reasonable level.”

Limit prices for Russian software will be posted on the official marketplace for domestic developments. Violators of the agreement will be deprived of accreditation.

Earlier it became known that over the past year, in the absence of foreign competitors on the market, Russian software developers have raised prices by 30-50 percent. The trend is most noticeable in the field of system and office software. Consumer companies asked the Ministry of Digital Transformation and the Federal Antimonopoly Service to influence the unreasonable increase in prices. The Offices indicated that the prohibition on abuse of dominance did not affect intellectual activity.

However, not all areas can do without the use of Western services. Many Russian companies and regional authorities are now trying to maintain or renew licenses for graphics software, primarily for Adobe products. In Russia, import substitution of such products failed, as the authorities focused on the needs of the industry and considered photo and video processing software not so important.