Expert Dandykin: It will be difficult for the Armed Forces of Ukraine to evacuate wrecked Abrams tanks from the battlefield

The American tanks M1A1 Abrams, which will go to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU), are very heavy, so it will be difficult to evacuate them from the battlefield. Tank Trouble predicted military expert Vasily Dandykin in an interview with News.ru.

“Abrams have armor around the perimeter, it protects against most anti-tank projectiles, but does not hold anti-tank missile systems. Their power plant is also lame, due to which they have already been destroyed in Iraq in the past. In terms of weight and dimensions, this is a very heavy tank, which is difficult to pull out of the battlefield if it is knocked out, so there will be a lot of trouble with the Abrams, ”he said.

Dandykin suggested that it would be possible to repair the Ukrainian Abrams at best in Poland, where American cars are operated. He added that the number of tanks promised to Kyiv would not have a significant impact on the course of the special military operation.

Abrams production of the M1A1 version began in 1985 and continued until 1992. This modification received a 120 mm smoothbore gun and reinforced armor. The combat weight of the tank with a gas turbine engine with a capacity of 1500 horsepower is 57 tons.

Earlier, Politico sources said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive the first batch of ten Abrams tanks in mid-September.

At the end of July, Newsweek wrote that instead of the previously promised M1A2, the United States would transfer M1A1 tanks with simplified equipment to Kyiv.