Expert Terlyukevich: cars in the Russian Federation will rise in price by 10-20% until the end of 2023

Domestic and officially imported cars in Russia will rise in price by 10-20 percent until the end of 2023, predicted Andrey Terlyukevich, General Director of the AutoSpetsCenter Group of Companies. His words lead “News”.

“At the end of 2023, sales levels will largely depend on external factors. Both domestic and officially imported cars will rise in price by 10–20 percent,” he explained.

Terlyukevich added that the current sales forecast is up to one million cars in 2023, which is 25 percent more than last year.

General Director of Avtodom Group of Companies Andrey Olkhovsky noted that there are currently quite a lot of buyers. He also said that the price increase for a number of models was 12-16 percent.

According to the expert, additional steps will be taken in September and October to change the cost of cars. Importers will absorb the new costs, but will do so in such a way that the impact on sales and profitability is less sensitive.

In August it was reported that cars in Russia would rise sharply in price by at least 10 percent after the recycling fee was increased.