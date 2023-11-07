RIA Novosti: in 2024, real estate prices in Russia will decline moderately

Due to an increase in the key rate by the Central Bank (CB), prices for primary and secondary housing in Russia may decline moderately as early as 2024. About it RIA News experts reported.

At the same time, a collapse in real estate prices is not expected, said Valery Kochetkov, director of the “New Buildings” department of INCOM Real Estate. According to him, apartments on the primary market cannot lose value due to high inflation and project financing with loans that have become more expensive due to an increase in the key rate. In the case of such real estate, “developers are squeezed in the grip of construction costs,” the expert explained.

Related materials:

Apartments on the secondary market will also not rapidly become cheaper – the owners will temporarily remove the most liquid properties from sale, while other Russians will prefer not to sell, but to rent out their housing due to the increase in rental prices. As a result, mostly low-quality offers will remain on the market.

Only the most liquid apartments will continue to rise in price, experts are sure. Discounts on real estate will be provided by sellers who urgently need to sell an apartment. According to forecasts from the IRN analytical center, next year the cost of a meter on the secondary market could decrease by 10 percent or more.

Against the background of the Central Bank’s increase in the key rate, banks noted a sharp increase in demand for mortgages. Over the past two weeks, the number of loan applications submitted has increased by 10-13 percent compared to the previous two weeks.