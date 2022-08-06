Polyansky criticized Guterres for forgetting to mention the culprit of the Hiroshima bombing

Dmitry Polyansky, First Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN, pointed out to UN Secretary General António Guterres an understatement. He noted in Twitterthat he, speaking in Hiroshima, did not mention who exactly dropped the atomic bomb on the city.

“Dear Secretary General, the world must also never forget that this crime was committed by the United States, being the only country to use the atomic bomb against civilians. Without any military need, ”criticized the diplomat Guterres, who forgot to mention the culprit of the bombing of Hiroshima.

Polyansky added that it would be right for Guterres to draw attention to this fact in his statements. On Saturday, August 6, the UN Secretary General spoke at a ceremony in memory of the victims of the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945. He urged not to forget about the tragedy and noted that nuclear weapons “have no place on our planet.”

The politician mentioned the “nuclear-tinged” crises spreading from the Middle East to the Korean Peninsula, as well as a special operation in Ukraine, but did not mention that the United States dropped atomic bombs on Japanese cities, the victims of which were hundreds of thousands of people, the vast majority of them were peaceful residents.

Earlier, Guterres said that the world is facing a nuclear danger not seen since the Cold War and is one miscalculation from a nuclear catastrophe.