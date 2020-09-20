There should be no first and second grade pensioners in Russia. This was stated by the head of the Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Russia (FNPR) Mikhail Shmakov, reports RIA News…

According to him, in order to avoid the danger of such a division, the FNPR will continue to advocate the need to index pensions for working pensioners. He also pointed out that this group of citizens “makes a significant contribution to the Pension Fund itself.”

On September 14, it was reported that the Ministry of Labor had prepared a draft budget for the Pension Fund of Russia (PFR) for 2021 and for the planning period of 2022 and 2023. The document provides for the indexation of insurance pensions for non-working pensioners at the level of 6.3 percent, and social pensions at 2.6 percent. Thus, the average annual old-age insurance pension of non-working pensioners in 2021 will amount to 17,443 rubles.