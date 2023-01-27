The Russian government plans to extend the simplified rules for certification of Russian cars, although some experts in the auto industry believe that a number of requirements in them may change. This was announced on January 27 “RIA News” citing their sources.

Starting from the spring of last year and until February 1, 2023, according to a government decree, simplified requirements for cars produced in the Russian Federation are in force in Russia.

The document allows domestic manufacturers not to install ABS and ESP systems on new cars, and not to equip the ERA-GLONASS system with automatic operation. In addition, it is allowed to produce cars without airbags. As for the production of motors, they are allowed to be produced with different environmental classes, including the simplest – Euro-0.

Auto industry experts believe that the extension of the permit for the production of simplified cars for a long time may adversely affect road safety in Russia. Instead of extending the production of simplified cars, in order to ensure technological sovereignty, they propose to localize the production of the most important auto components in the Russian Federation.

On November 23, the head of the Rostec state corporation, Sergei Chemezov, announced that the shortage of electronics for domestically produced cars would be resolved within two years. The problem of a shortage of electronics arose before the domestic auto industry in the spring of 2022, after Western sanctions were tightened against Russian companies. As a result, access to electronic components of European, Korean and Japanese brands was lost. So, the German Bosch, which supplied a large number of electronic auto components to domestic auto plants, stopped cooperating with AvtoVAZ, UAZ and GAZ.