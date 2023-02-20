Polyansky said that Russia is against military activity threatening the Korean Peninsula

First Deputy Representative of Russia to the UN Dmitry Polyansky at a meeting of the organization’s Security Council commented on the situation on the Korean Peninsula. His words lead RIA News.

Polyansky said that Russia opposes any military activity that threatens the security of the Korean Peninsula and the countries of Northeast Asia. He stressed that Moscow regularly calls for restraint and the resumption of dialogue through practical steps. Instead, there has been a sharp increase in military activity in the region, which worsens the situation and delays negotiations.

Related materials:

“The further unwinding of the spiral of escalation brings us closer and closer to a dangerous line, beyond which events can take an uncontrollable character,” he warned.

Earlier, the UN announced the development of the situation on the Korean Peninsula in the wrong direction. This opinion was made by Assistant Secretary General of the organization for the Middle East, Asia and the Pacific Khaled Hiari.

On February 20, the DPRK confirmed the launch of two shells of a 600-millimeter multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) towards the Sea of ​​Japan. They flew 395 and 337 kilometers.