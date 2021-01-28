Deputies of the Just Russia faction submitted to the State Duma a bill on the indexation of pensions at least once a year by an amount not less than inflation. Document posted in the electronic database of the lower house of parliament.

The initiative also provides for the resumption of the indexation of pensions to working pensioners, the payment of compensation to them for the period from 2016. Earlier, deputies from the Liberal Democratic Party also proposed to increase pensions to Russians. They submitted to the State Duma a bill on additional indexation during the year.

As conceived by the authors, social pensions will have to be indexed annually from April 1, taking into account the increase in the living wage of a pensioner over the past year. In addition, it is proposed to index pensions from July 1 if the inflation rate over the past year exceeds the growth rate of the subsistence minimum.

In late December, Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to consider the issue of indexing the pensions of working pensioners. Earlier, the government and the Ministry of Finance have officially spoken out against indexation. This issue was also worked out in the government of Dmitry Medvedev in 2018-2019, but the then Cabinet of Ministers came to the conclusion that there was no money for this.