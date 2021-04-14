The Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Kolokoltsev, was offered to conduct an all-Russian Internet raid to identify bloggers who violate the Criminal Code (Criminal Code) of the Russian Federation, traffic rules and other laws of the country.

A similar initiative was put forward by Vladimir Petrov, First Deputy Chairman of the Public Chamber of the Leningrad Region. According to him, a discussion is currently underway in Russia related to the demonstration of “the permissiveness of the representatives of the blogosphere.”

“Many bloggers, who have a huge audience and influence on the youth environment, literally balance on the brink of violating the Criminal Code for the sake of“ beautiful ”shots and scandalous content, exposing their lives and the lives of respectable citizens to mortal danger,” the text of Petrov’s letter cites “RIA News” Wednesday, April 14th.

Petrov recalled an accident that happened on April 1 in the center of Moscow with the participation of blogger Edward Beale. He stressed that “a whole genre of semi-legal adventures of potential criminals with video cameras” has become entrenched on the Internet. According to him, by such actions, young viewers are also involved in these processes. At the same time, Petrov clarified that bloggers receive income for their actions, which are being watched by more and more people.

“In this regard, I ask you to evaluate the idea of ​​conducting an all-Russian Internet raid to identify and block bloggers and accounts conducting their activities in violation of the Criminal Code, Traffic Rules, demonstrating clear disrespect for the traditions and culture of the peoples of the Russian Federation, calling for the implementation of offensive and hooligan actions “, – wrote Petrov.

He also asked Kolokoltsev to influence the decision on the adoption of the appropriate punishment for bloggers in the event that their activities are not fully proven.

As a result of an accident involving blogger Edward Beale, which occurred on April 1, the driver of one of the cars was seriously injured. The woman was hospitalized. According to her lawyer, the victim recovered from a coma, she will undergo three more operations.

On April 3, the Tverskoy District Court elected Bil a preventive measure in the form of a ban on certain actions for a period until June 1. The victim’s family does not agree with the sentence handed down to the blogger.

On April 7, Bil was charged with violating traffic rules. He, in turn, stated that he made no attempts to escape from the scene or avoid criminal liability.

On April 9, the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs appointed additional examinations in the blogger’s case. According to the head of the investigative unit of the Main Investigation Department of the Main Investigation Department of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia in Moscow, Igor Yakovlev, the police ordered an auto-technical examination.