Moneyplace service: demand for masks and tests for coronavirus has increased in Russia

Amid rising coronavirus cases in Russia, demand for disposable masks, coronavirus tests and thermometers has grown. In some categories of goods, demand has increased by more than 500 percent in the last month alone. About this “Lente.ru” was told in the analytical service Moneyplace.

In Moscow over the past day revealed the maximum since February 3673 cases of infection with coronavirus. This was reported on Wednesday, July 27, on the website of the operational headquarters for the fight against infection. At the same time, the number of cases across Russia exceeded 9,000 for the first time since April.

The Russians decided to prepare in advance for the return of the virus, as evidenced by the Moneyplace service data collected on popular marketplaces in Russia.

For example, the demand for masks has increased significantly: if earlier the average daily turnover was about 268 thousand rubles, now it is about 412 thousand. At the same time, on average, a month ago they sold about 850 products per day, now – 1800. The service also noted that there has not yet been a price increase in this category.

As it turned out, masks in a pack of 500 pieces are especially popular – their turnover increased by 553 percent, amounting to 790 thousand rubles.

In addition, sales of thermometers increased from 330 to 450 units per day. The average daily turnover in this category increased from 110 to 140 thousand rubles. Also, the turnover of tests for coronavirus increased almost 3.5 times, and antiseptics – almost 1.5 times.

“Peak sales were recorded in 2020, when the pandemic swept the whole world and people were scared,” said Dmitry Ermolaev, CEO of the Moneyplace marketplace analytics service. — Introduced mask mode and covid restrictions led to record sales of goods related to COVID. Now there are no such measures and the promotion of products that protect against COVID is weak.”

The expert noted that he predicts moderate demand for such categories of goods as masks, antiseptics and thermometers. Slightly more demand is expected for pulse oximeters and other products that can tell if there are signs of COVID.

Earlier, Rospotrebnadzor assessed the need to return restrictions due to COVID-19. Deputy Director of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor Natalya Pshenichnaya said that, despite the recorded increase in the incidence of COVID-19, there is no need to return coronavirus restrictions at the federal level in Russia.