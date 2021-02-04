Sergei Voznesensky, Candidate of Medical Sciences, Associate Professor of the Department of Infectious Diseases of the RUDN University, named three reasons for the immunity of some people to coronavirus. According to him, they may not get COVID-19, since they have already had another coronavirus, recently suffered a viral infection or have local immunity. He told about this RIA News…

The infectious disease specialist recalled that antibodies are a marker showing that the body has met with the causative agent of the disease. At the same time, some people are not susceptible to a number of diseases, for example, to HIV. Moreover, in the case of the coronavirus, there are more such people.

According to Voznesensky, it is too early to draw unambiguous conclusions about the cause of immunity, and this issue is at the stage of scientific discussion. Nevertheless, experts have outlined several versions. One of them is a postponed episode of the disease caused by other coronaviruses, that is, the presence of cross-immunity.

Related materials

Another version of the phenomenon is a history of viral infection, as a result of which the level of interferons rose in a person. If a large amount of protective proteins has been produced, the susceptibility to viral infections decreases. The third version speaks of the possible existence of immune complexes that prevent the penetration of the virus at the level of the respiratory tract mucosa.

Earlier, American scientists found the reasons for the immunity of a certain category of citizens to coronavirus. In their opinion, the immune response to SARS-CoV-2 may depend on the history of previous encounters with viruses of each individual person.

The number of people infected with coronavirus in Russia over the past day has increased by 16,474 – this is a new minimum since October. The total number of infected has reached 3,901,204. In total, according to the operational headquarters, 74,684 people with a confirmed diagnosis have died in the country.