Military expert Sukonkin called the Tu-160 intended for “Judgment Day”

The Russian Tu-160 intercontinental supersonic aircraft can carry up to 12 cruise ballistic missiles – its power can be compared to a nuclear submarine, stated military expert Alexey Sukonkin in a conversation with NEWS.ru. He believes that the plane, fully loaded with missiles, is intended for “Judgment Day.”

“An APRK (nuclear submarine missile cruiser) usually has 16 missiles with three warheads each. If the Tu-160 is fully charged in the Doomsday configuration, then yes, it is a monster,” he said.

Now the Tu-160, together with the Tu-95, are strategic missile-carrying aircraft and are used to launch cruise missiles, and not as bombers. Sukonkin added that the aircraft is constantly being updated, installing more modern equipment on it.

Several years ago, the idea arose in Russia to create a domestic supersonic passenger aircraft. For example, it could be made on the basis of the Tu-160, the country’s President Vladimir Putin proposed in 2018. The United Aircraft Corporation began working on an airliner project, but so far it has not been possible to create such an aircraft.