Political scientist Ageev: the terrorists who attacked Dagestan are different from the militants of the 1990s

The terrorists who attacked Dagestan are representatives of a new wave of radicals with an ideology that differs from the worldview of the militants of the 1990s and 2000s. Their features were named by the head of the Caucasian Studies Sector of the Russian Institute for Strategic Studies, Russian political scientist Artur Ageev, in his words leads URA.RU.

According to Ageev, the motivation of the Dagestani terrorists has changed. If previously they were interested in what was happening inside the country, now they are interested in what is happening outside its borders.

“There is such a thing as the ummah – these are all Muslims. The Ummah is transnational, transboundary, and tangible. People are being told that this ummah is threatened by the government, the state as such,” said the political scientist.

Ageev emphasized that terrorists divide everything into black and white, and if a person works for the state – like the police, for example – then he is also an enemy of the radicals.

That’s when religious ignorance becomes a kind of impulse for a person to become radicalized Arthur Ageev

On the evening of June 23, a series of terrorist attacks occurred in the cities of Dagestan. In Derbent, armed people attacked a synagogue and an Orthodox church, and in Makhachkala they fired at a traffic police post. It turned out that among the attackers were the sons of the head of the Sergokalinsky district, Magomed Omarov, Osman and Adil.