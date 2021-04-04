Almost every fourth conscript in Russia has contraindications for military service. The chief military medical expert of the Ministry of Defense, Colonel of the Medical Service Andrei Datsko told about this in an interview with Izvestia.

According to him, the most common reasons why young Russians are recognized as partially fit are diseases of the musculoskeletal system (scoliosis and flat feet), the circulatory system (heart rhythm disturbances and congenital heart defects) and the nervous system.

The proportion of young people who are contraindicated to serve in the army due to poor eyesight has also increased. In recent years, this reason has moved into fourth place. Datsko drew attention to the fact that there are fewer draftees with a strong lack of weight. At the same time, the opposite trend has emerged – obesity due to the passion for fast food and a sedentary lifestyle.

An expert from the Ministry of Defense explained that citizens with insufficient physical development are not taken into the army. We are talking about people shorter than 150 centimeters tall and weighing less than 45 kilograms. There is no upper limit, but if you are clearly overweight, doctors diagnose obesity, which is considered a restriction for service.

In general, over the past ten years, the number of citizens of military age who have no contraindications for military service has grown from 67 to 78 percent.

Earlier, reserve colonel Viktor Baranets said that the most popular way to evade service in the Russian army is considered to be a bribe to a military commissar or a member of the medical commission. In this case, the conscript was given a military ID with an assigned category of unfitness. The other most commonly used method, he said, was relocation. Some young people tried to avoid getting a subpoena.

On April 1, the spring conscription began in the country, which will last until July 15. It is planned to call up 135 thousand people for military service.