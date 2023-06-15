In Russia, they announced the injury of the head of the GUR of Ukraine Budanov as a result of a strike on Kyiv

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of Ukraine, Kirill Budanov, was wounded in a Russian missile attack on Kyiv on May 29, 2023. This is reported RIA News.

The wounding of Budanov became known from a representative of Russian intelligence, who has sources in the intelligence of Ukraine.

The rocket hit the office next to Budanov

As a result of the blow, Budanov was seriously injured. For treatment, he was taken to a military base in Rzeszow in Poland by helicopter.

Then an American plane arrived there, which transported Budanov to Germany, where he was placed in a Berlin clinic. Now the head of the GUR of Ukraine is in serious condition.

Budanov has not appeared in public for a long time

At the same time, Andrei Yusov, a representative of the GUR, said that Budanov had not disappeared, but was on a mission. “By his own example, he shows both soldiers and even commanders an example of motivation, planning and implementation of tasks,” Yusov said.

On June 11, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine published a video with silent Budanov. On it, the head of the department does not utter a word until the inscription appears at the end: “To be continued. Plans love silence.” Budanov himself also promised Russia a response to the attack on Kyiv, during which he was allegedly wounded.

The attack on Kyiv was inflicted on May 29

On May 30, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that the Russian Armed Forces launched strikes on central decision-making points in Ukraine, in which attacks on Russian territory were planned. Journalist Yulia Vityazeva, citing sources in Kyiv, said that during the attack on the GUR building, there were 20 American and British officers in it. Shortly after the impact, a rescue operation began, a dozen ambulances arrived at the building, and on the same evening two helicopters urgently flew from Kyiv towards the border with Poland.

Later, a video of a missile attack on the GUR headquarters area appeared on the network. The captured footage shows the arrival of one of the missiles in Kievskaya harbor near the Gavansky bridge, which leads to Rybalsky Island, where the headquarters of the Main Intelligence Directorate is located. In addition, photographs were published showing dark spots on the building of the intelligence department – presumably traces of rocket hits and soot after the fire.