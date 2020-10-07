Seaside travel companies have found a replacement for Chinese travelers, deciding to attract travelers from Siberia to the region. This was reported on Wednesday, October 7 at website Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR).

Thus, according to experts, the closure of the borders had a strong impact on many hotels and restaurants, since the main source of their income has always been foreign guests. “We are acutely aware of the lack of tourists from the Asia-Pacific region. This year has posed a serious challenge to the entire tourism industry, “said Konstantin Shestakov, Deputy Prime Minister of the Primorsky Territory for Tourism.

In this regard, travel companies decided to reorient themselves to receiving compatriots, namely, Siberians. “We are now focusing on Siberia, or rather, on Novosibirsk and Krasnoyarsk,” Shestakov said, noting that the emphasis will be on gastronomic festivals and restaurant business.

As ATOR clarifies, according to statistics for 2019, of the five million tourists in Primorye, 20 percent were foreign guests. Half of them are Chinese citizens, followed by South Korea (304 thousand people), followed by Japan.

In March, Chinese tourists were replaced by Indian tourists in the Arctic. The loss of guests from East Asia is due to the fact that the Russian government had previously banned them from entering the country. The disappearance of the Chinese is compensated by the residents of Kirovsk and Apatity, who travel to the region to the ski slopes.