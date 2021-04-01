Concern for the health of Alexei Navalny grows among his relatives after the Russian opposition leader announced a hunger strike in the prison colony where he is serving a sentence. Some even fear for their life.

The main opponent of the Kremlin claimed on Wednesday that the hunger strike was to protest his conditions of detention, and report that you are being “tortured through sleep deprivation. “

People close to Navalny say the news is even more disturbing because of the 44-year-old anti-corruption activist, who suffers from severe back pain and lost feeling in both legs, he says. not having access to necessary medical care.

Image of an appearance of Navalny remotely before the Russian courts in January 2021. Photo: AFP

“We are very concerned about his health, so we ask for immediate access to a doctor,” Ruslan Shaveddinov, one of his collaborators, told AFP.

“Navalny always took decisions like a hunger strike very seriously,” he added.

His relatives published a message on Facebook in which they assure that Navalny has lost eight kilos since he arrived at the penal colony in early March. Those kilos would have been lost before his hunger strike, because the guards wake him up “eight times a night.”

The hunger strike adds to his undiagnosed back problems, but mostly it comes less than a year after surviving a poisoning he attributes to the Kremlin.

Capture of the letter Navalny posted on Instagram where he announced his hunger strike. Photo: REUTER

After three weeks in a coma, Navalny spent five months recovering in Germany. And, upon his return to Russia in January, he was arrested and sentenced to two and a half years in prison in a fraud case that he considers political.

“After a poisoning, nobody knows how the organism can react” if it is deprived of food, points out Shaveddinov, for whom this “is very worrying”.

The Russian prison services assured on Wednesday that the opponent “receives all the necessary medical attention” and that his right to eight hours of uninterrupted sleep is respected, although Navalni assures that he is awakened eight times a night.

The Kremlin refused to comment on his case.

The prison where he is held, in Pokrov, 100 kilometers east of Moscow, is considered one of the toughest in Russia. The opponent qualifies as “concentration camp”.

Navalny is the main opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo: REUTER

Navalni also assures that he was threatened with being transferred to a disciplinary cell for violating the regulations: for getting out of bed 10 minutes too early or for refusing to participate in compulsory physical activities.

“This is the same gulag, where people are tortured and martyred, especially those who are politically active,” Moscow deputy Sergey Mitrokhin criticized on Echo Moscow radio on Wednesday.

Although the form of Alexéi Navalny’s hunger strike is not known, it is a measure used by other Russian opponents.

His ally Liubov Sobol spent 32 days ingesting only liquids in the summer of 2019 after his candidacy for local elections was rejected.

But the Ukrainian filmmaker Oleg Sentsov, what happened five years in a Russian detention camp, is still the best known activist today for using this tactic.

He went on a hunger strike for 145 days to demand the release of Ukrainian “political prisoners” in Russia, eating only nutritional supplements and glucose injections.

When they threatened to force-feed him, a drastic measure that according to the law can be practiced orally, rectally or by intubation, he decided to stop.

This treatment, seen as a form of torture by human rights defenders, could be applied to Navalny, if he decides to go to the last consequences.

The opposition “knows that the hunger strike is an extreme measure,” tweeted one of his allies, the economist Sergei Guriev, but if he does so, “it is because he thinks he has nothing to lose. “

Source: AFP