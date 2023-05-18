Supreme Court: failure to appear at the draft board without good reason is considered draft evasion

The Supreme Court of Russia determined the grounds that must be taken into account when considering cases related to draft evasion for military service, and also clarified who, in accordance with the law, cannot be drafted. On Thursday, May 18, reports Interfax.

It is noted that failure to appear without good reason for a medical examination, professional psychological selection and a meeting of the draft commission can be considered draft evasion. Also, citizens who did not arrive at the time and place specified in the agenda of the military registration and enlistment office to be sent to the service will be considered evaders. However, this does not automatically mean that the evader is threatened with jail.

“At the same time, criminal liability arises if the conscript thus intends to avoid imposing on him the obligation to perform military service on conscription,” the decision of the plenum of the Supreme Court of Russia says.

It is clarified that the proof of this can be, in particular, repeated failure to appear at the military registration and enlistment office without good reason for several conscriptions in a row, as well as failure to appear after the expiration of a good reason.

The maximum penalty for evading the army in the Criminal Code is up to two years in prison.

The service of the summons will need to be proven in court.

When considering in court the question of the conscript’s guilt in evading conscription for military service, it will be necessary to prove in court that the citizen was actually informed of the need to appear at the military registration and enlistment office.

The court needs to establish the fact of proper notification of the conscript about the appearance at the military commissariat for events related to conscription for military service Resolution of the Plenum of the Supreme Court of Russia

In addition, only persons who committed this crime before they reached the maximum military age, and also on the condition that the statute of limitations for bringing them to criminal liability has not yet expired, can be punished.

Draft evasion is now a minor crime. The statute of limitations for bringing to justice is two years from the date of the commission.

Valid reasons recognized the state of health and serving a sentence

The resolution of the plenum notes that, in accordance with the law, citizens who are serving sentences in the form of compulsory and corrective labor, restriction of liberty, arrest or imprisonment, as well as those who have an unexpunged or outstanding conviction for committing a crime, and persons in in respect of which an inquiry or preliminary investigation is underway or a criminal case in respect of which has been submitted to the court.

Good reasons for the non-appearance of a conscript to the military registration and enlistment office may be recognized as illness or injury associated with disability, the serious state of health of a close relative or participation in his funeral, as well as an obstacle resulting from force majeure, or another circumstance that does not depend on the will of the citizen.

It can also be “other reasons recognized as valid”, and the decision on whether the reason is valid will be taken by the draft board, the commission for initial military registration or the court.

In the case of a valid reason, the court will issue an acquittal to the conscript due to the lack of corpus delicti.

Failure to comply with an order, surrender and treason: what else did the Supreme Court clarify?

The Supreme Court also clarified in detail how to punish offenses related to military service.

“Military personnel […] have no right to evade the performance of military service duties assigned to them, referring to a state of extreme necessity (Article 39 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation), even if their lives are in danger, ”the resolution says.

It is clarified that this rule is valid during the period of mobilization or martial law, as well as in wartime, in conditions of armed conflict, during military operations, during the aftermath of natural disasters and in other emergencies.

The Supreme Court also pointed out that they are not subject to criminal liability for harm caused by military personnel in the performance of their duties if they acted in accordance with the requirements of the relevant regulations.

Surrender is a crime, the Supreme Court notes, if it was a voluntary decision of a soldier – if he did not take action so as not to be captured. At the same time, going over to the side of the enemy in order to fight on his side is already treason. If a soldier is captured, wounded and unable to resist, he will not be convicted.