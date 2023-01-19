“Kommersant”: trade unions asked to increase payments to doctors and expand the list of their recipients

The two main Russian trade unions of medical workers – the trade union of healthcare workers of the Russian Federation and the trade union “Action” – demanded that the authorities increase the amount of new payments for workers in this area, expand the list of their recipients, and also provide clear explanations for their accrual, writes Kommersant with reference to letters from organizations sent to the government, the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Labor. The Ministry of Health emphasized that the main parameters of the system of new additional payments have already been approved.

New payments to doctors were introduced on December 31 by government decree No. 2568. As the trade union of health workers of the Russian Federation said, since then it has already received many requests for clarification of the rules for its application, so the authorities need to issue guidelines. In particular, they should state that benefits are not subject to personal income tax, and the employer should be held liable for their delay under Article 236 of the Labor Code, the organization believes.

In addition, it is necessary to clarify whether employees with specific employment conditions, such as employees of inter-district hospitals organized from central district and district hospitals, receiving at emergency rooms and antenatal clinics, as well as staff of ambulance teams, its inpatient departments, and medical centers are entitled to payments. disasters. The circle of recipients, according to the trade union, should also include ambulance drivers. The “Action” trade union, in turn, proposed to include nurse anesthetists and nurses at the reception of calls in the list.

The health workers’ union has indicated that district coefficients, such as coefficients for working in special climatic conditions, should be taken into account when calculating the amount of workers’ compensation. According to Kommersant, the government was going to apply this mechanism, but it is not spelled out in the published version of the resolution. The Deystviye trade union considered it necessary to calculate payments based on the hours actually worked on external and internal part-time jobs, hours of overtime work and work on weekends and non-working holidays.

Representatives of the Ministry of Health confirmed the receipt of letters to the publication and stressed that some proposals “have already been taken into work.” The absence of hospital staff in large cities and ambulance drivers in the list of recipients of payments was explained by the department by the fact that benefits are “a measure of social support for workers in medical organizations”, and not new approaches to the formation of a system for remunerating doctors.

The introduction of new additional payments for medical workers from 2023 was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin in December 2022, and in January the corresponding decree was signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. It was assumed that funds could begin to be credited after the settlement of technical issues in the first quarter, retroactively from January 1. Payments will range from 4.5 thousand to 18.5 thousand rubles, among the recipients – more than 1 million people (in total, 2.5 million people are employed in the industry).