The Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Russia urged to adopt a law on the online sale of alcohol and start it without waiting for the results of the experiment to sell domestic wine through the Russian Post website. About it write “Vedomosti”.

In addition, the experiment itself was required to be reduced from three years to one year, and also to extend it to all subjects of Russia. The appeal was sent to the Chairman of the Federation Council Valentina Matviyenko.

On March 31, the Russian Ministry of Economic Development proposed to allow online trade not only in domestic wine as part of an experiment on the retail sale of alcohol using the Russian Post website.