Vedomosti: Rosatom demanded that Fennovoima return 920.5 million euros for the disruption of the nuclear power plant project

The Russian state corporation Rosatom demanded compensation from Finland due to the failure of the Hanhikivi-1 nuclear power plant (NPP) construction project. About it report Vedomosti with reference to the company’s financial statements.

In particular, the Russian side requires the project company Fennovoima to repay the loan for 920.5 million euros ahead of schedule. The Atomenergoprom company, which is part of Rosatom, stressed that the company “is making every effort to protect its interests and obtain compensation for the value of these assets in court.”

Earlier, Alexei Likhachev, Director General of the Russian state corporation Rosatom, called on Finland to build a nuclear power plant with its own money. He recalled that the International Dispute Resolution Board (DRB) declared unlawful the termination of the contract for the construction of the Hanhikivi-1 nuclear power plant in Finland by the design company Fennovoima.

In August 2022, the corporation filed six contract termination lawsuits seeking $3 billion. The head of Rosatom announced his intention to bill Finland in June.