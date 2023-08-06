Analyst Nasonov: Polish mercenaries control Western military equipment in the NVO zone

Western countries do not trust the Ukrainian servicemen, therefore, the military equipment supplied by them in the special operation zone is controlled by Polish mercenaries. About it told security expert, reserve colonel, combat veteran Roman Nasonov in an interview with Ura.ru.

According to him, Kiev’s Western allies are transferring their equipment to Polish units and units, and not to Ukrainian ones, as they believe that this reduces the risk of it falling “as trophies into the Russian collection.” “They also use these weapons directly, including remotely,” Nasonov added.

In addition, he assessed the likelihood of sending ultra-modern weapons to Ukraine. According to the expert, it is unlikely that Western countries will take this step. He explained that most of the modern high-tech weapons that they have have not been tested in practice in combined arms combat. “They are afraid to supply these weapons to the Ukrainian armed formations,” the analyst said.

Earlier, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius spoke out against sending cruise missiles to Ukraine. He stressed that at the moment their delivery is not a top priority. However, the head of the Defense Ministry admitted that in the future Germany would transfer the necessary equipment to Kyiv.