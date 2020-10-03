Russia plans to send a mission to find life on Venus, reports RIA News with reference to the representative of the Scientific and Production Association (NPO) named after Lavochkin.

It is noted that the Russian Venus exploration program includes three missions in 2029-2034. The first is Venera-D, launched in November 2029 to study the surface, atmosphere, internal structure and surrounding plasma of the planet. The task of the second mission, which is scheduled to be sent in June 2031, is to continue the exploration of the planet’s atmosphere. The third mission will be sent in June 2034, its task is to deliver samples of the atmosphere, aerosols and possibly soil from Venus to Earth.

However, the planetary exploration program may be supplemented by an urgent dispatch in 2027 of a station to study possible signs of life in the atmosphere.

On September 15, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) announced that it was time to prioritize the study of Venus. Earlier, astronomers discovered mysterious traces of phosphine in the upper layers of the planet. The found compound is a waste product of living organisms.