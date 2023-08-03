In Russia, they want to return fines for exceeding the average speed

In Russia, they thought about returning fines for exceeding the average speed by drivers – we are talking about measuring travel time between two or more traffic cameras. About it informs “Kommersant”.

A similar practice already existed in the Russian Federation and was canceled two years ago by the decision of the traffic police. The Supreme Court then noted that a section of the road, rather than a specific location, could not be identified as the location of the offence.

The Ministry of Transport took into account the criticism and developed a draft amendment to the SDA. The new term “average vehicle speed” will appear in the rules.

Clause 10.1 of the SDA is being specified: the driver will be required to drive the car both at an instantaneous speed not exceeding the “set limit” and at an average speed without violating the imposed limits. With innovations, not only fans of fast driving will be fined, but also those who drive too slowly: driving on the motorway at a speed below 40 km / h is prohibited.

Corresponding amendments to the Code of Administrative Offenses are currently being prepared. According to the publication, it is necessary to solve the problem of jurisdiction when the section of the route is located on the territory of several regions.

Earlier it was reported that in Russia they may begin to punish with a fine of up to five thousand rubles for speeding on electric scooters and other means of individual mobility (SIM), as well as bicycles. The corresponding bill was prepared by Senator of the Federation Council Artem Sheikin.