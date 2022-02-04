The authorities decided to postpone the start of the experiment on climate regulation on Sakhalin, a source familiar with the discussion of the implementation of the experiment in the Russian Government told Lente.ru. By the second reading in the State Duma of the draft law on the introduction of carbon regulation in Sakhalin, amendments can be made that shift the date of entry into force of the law by six months – from March 1 to September 1, 2022. The decision, according to expert estimates, is quite expected – the project will change more than once in the process of preparation and implementation, since the task was originally set very ambitious.

On December 21, 2021, the State Duma adopted the draft law on the establishment of an experiment to limit emissions on Sakhalin in the first reading. The experiment will test the so-called “hard” regulation scenario for companies, which involves the introduction of emission quotas and penalties for exceeding them. The essence of the project is to determine the optimal mechanism for accounting for pollution. The version of the draft law adopted in the first reading gives the rest of the subjects of Russia the right to join the experiment on their own initiative.

The interlocutor of Lenta.ru explained the possible delay by the fact that Russian business has made many proposals on the bill that need to be considered before the start of the experiment. The Ministry of Economic Development, which oversees the project, will have to prepare more than 10 by-laws. The documents will regulate the methodology for determining the size of emission quotas and the rules for calculating and charging fees for exceeding them, as well as determine the organizations that will fall under the new regulation.

Mistakes are not allowed

According to the source, one of the reasons for the postponement was the need to establish clear criteria for regions to join the experiment in order to prevent uncontrolled introduction of strict regulation. Such a proposal came from the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP), and the Ministry of Economic Development supported the responsible approach proposed by business to admitting regions to the experiment. The organization has already stated that it considers it premature to expand the Sakhalin experiment on trading carbon units to other regions – at the RUIE congress with the participation of President Vladimir Putin, this position was expressed by a member of the board of the union, Igor Nechaev, reported Interfax.

“We agreed that it is premature to leave the decision on inclusion in the experiment to the regions themselves or to anyone else. Entry criteria should be developed by the Ministry of Economic Development. There is an instruction to work out this issue,” the source said. At the same time, the deadline for Sakhalin to achieve carbon neutrality, according to the source, will remain the same – the end of 2025, which corresponds to the instructions of the president. The source expressed concern that if the first reporting period is shifted, then the emission quotas for companies will be approved and will become effective only in 2025. An undeveloped mechanism can harm the work of Russian business.

There will be only a year left to test this system before the expiration of the term fixed by the president. It is very little to understand how painless the quota system will be for businesses in different regions, to make a decision on the introduction of such a scenario at the federal level. After all, the purpose of the experiment is not to collect more fines from the business. a source familiar with the discussion of the implementation of the experiment in the Government

Sergey Kondratiev, deputy head of the economic department at the Institute of Energy and Finance, considers the delay in the start of the experiment quite understandable. Unlike European countries, which began to introduce elements of carbon regulation back in the 90s, Russia is trying to establish this system as soon as possible.

“Initially, it was a very ambitious application – we did not have such experience, a normal regulatory framework. (…) Such delays are quite understandable and natural – it is right from the very beginning to adopt the entire legislative framework, having previously discussed it with business and regional authorities, and only then conduct the experiment itself, so that there is no situation when we need to constantly do some ” patches” – to provide exceptions to someone, to explain how to behave in a given situation, ”the expert said.

Kondratiev emphasized that the main value of the Sakhalin experiment is to “debug the methodological issues” related to accounting for emissions, determining emissions fees and its impact on the economic performance of a business. In this regard, the specialist expects that in the course of implementation the experiment will constantly change and its results will differ significantly from those that the authorities outlined when developing the bill in 2021.

Do not rush to conclusions

An expert from the Institute of Energy and Finance drew attention to the fact that if the experiment is implemented, it is unlikely to become a benchmark for all regions of Russia – it will be difficult to distribute it unchanged throughout the country. Rather, during its implementation, the authorities will receive data for subsequent analysis and discussion of carbon regulation in the country. Perhaps the project will become a target model for the regions of the Far East.

The experiment will be valuable in that in the conditions of a relatively closed, insular Sakhalin economy with a heavy dependence on energy-intensive industries, primarily oil and gas production, we will get an assessment of how business affects the introduction of emission charges and how the economy as a whole adapts to these changes. Sergei KondratievDeputy Head of the Economic Department at the Institute of Energy and Finance

At the same time, Kondratiev believes that the very idea of ​​introducing emission quotas, which are already being used in a number of regions of the world, such as Europe and East Asia, may become one of the options for developing the carbon market in Russia. “She [система квот] more streamlined, and such a mechanism (which is very important for us) is more understandable to foreign partners. We understand that in the next decade, many countries, following the example of the European Union, may follow the path of introducing transboundary carbon fees, and in these conditions it will be very important to mutually recognize the mechanisms for accounting for emissions and fees for them,” the expert explained.

In his opinion, with this approach, the authorities will be able to save money in the Russian economy, which companies will pay for emissions. In addition, this market mechanism will allow a more flexible approach to determining the cost of emissions, and, if necessary, adjust the accounting system.

Deputy Minister of Economic Development of Russia Ilya Torosov in a conversation with Vedomosti earlier pointed outthat the Kaliningrad and Irkutsk regions, Bashkiria and the Khabarovsk Territory are already interested in joining the experiment. The Deputy Minister also stressed that emission quotas and charging for exceeding quotas are the key points of the experiment, and Russia is going to introduce softer regulation compared to other countries where producers pay for the quotas themselves. He recalled that the quotas in Sakhalin will be free of charge, the fee will be charged only for exceeding them.