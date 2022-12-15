President Putin announced the decision to extend the preferential mortgage program until July 1, 2024

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that it was decided to extend the preferential mortgage program until July 2024. This is reported RIA News.

The program will operate in the country until July 1, 2024. In this case, the rate will be increased to eight percent per annum. Prior to that, it was at the level of seven percent.

At a meeting of the Council for Strategic Development and National Projects, Putin also stressed that the country would start curtailing the program, but would do it smoothly.

Earlier, the Central Bank announced that the state program of preferential mortgages should be gradually phased out. Ruslana Bulatova, Deputy Director of the Department of Banking Regulation and Analytics of the Bank of Russia, noted that any subsidy program leads to price distortions.