Izvestia: Russia may cancel the tax deduction for contributions up to 120 thousand rubles in NPFs

Russians who save money for pension payments under voluntary programs may be left without benefits. The social tax deduction from the amount of contributions up to 120 thousand rubles can be canceled and transformed into a single tax deduction from the amount up to 400 thousand rubles, write Izvestia, citing three sources in the market.

Only those Russians who have entered into an agreement with NPFs for a period of 10 years or more will be able to receive a new tax deduction. Thus, the authorities plan to stimulate longer-term savings. However, experts and market representatives believe that such a measure will complicate the development of non-state pension provision (NGO).

The Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Russia (RSPP) asked the Ministry of Finance to keep the social deduction with the introduction of a single tax. The department promised to study such a solution. The press service of the Ministry of Finance added that the final decision on this issue has not been made.

“The logic of the Ministry of Finance is clear: to motivate long-term investments in additional pensions. Short-term investments in this form simply do not make much sense, then it is better to resort to other tools. This is on the one hand. On the other hand, pension money is considered a source of long-term money for the economy, ”the Izvestia source explained.

Earlier, the Russians were reminded of the increase in pensions in a number of cases. Fatima Nogailiyeva, an assistant at the Department of Labor and Social Law at St Petersburg University, said that the next increase in payments awaits citizens on January 1.