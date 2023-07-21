The head of the State Duma Committee Kartapolov: the lower limit of the draft age in the Russian Federation will not increase

In Russia, they decided not to raise the lower limit of the draft age to 21, and Russians will still be called up for military service from the age of 18. Andrey Kartapolov, the head of the State Duma Committee on Defense, spoke about this, he is quoted by Interfax.

The interlocutor of the agency clarified that the State Duma Committee supported the amendment on the second reading of the draft, which establishes the limits of the military age in the country in the range from 18 to 30 years.

“The main amendment is that the upper limit [призывного возраста] is 30 years, and it was decided to leave the lower limit at 18 years,” he said.

Kartapolov explained the decision made by the fact that “a lot of guys want to go and serve from the age of 18.” According to him, the entry into force of amendments to the law on the draft age, according to which this age will be raised to 30 years, is proposed from January 1, 2024.

In December 2022, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu proposed to raise the draft age. He also noted that conscripts should be able to switch to contract service.

On June 14, the State Duma adopted in the first reading a bill on a phased increase in the draft age. Then it was proposed to gradually increase the lower limit of the draft age from 18 to 21 years to ensure that citizens receive secondary and higher education, as well as the upper limit – from 27 to 30 years.