OKB “Unmanned Aircraft Building” created the drone “Vector LK-210” to destroy manpower

The Experimental Design Bureau (OKB) of the Unmanned Aircraft Industry has created a drone of the Vector LK-210 aircraft type to destroy enemy manpower. This was reported TASS In the organisation.

“Initially, we created the concept of a universal carrier. That is, it is an aircraft that has a certain form factor, and a modular chassis is placed inside it. It turns out a drone-constructor with unchanged external dimensions, which allows you to assemble various equipment inside, as well as place attachments, including replacing part of the fuselage with the form factor required to complete the task, ”said the Unmanned Aircraft Design Bureau.

The drone, which is capable of carrying a combat load weighing up to 2.5 kilograms, is built according to the “flying wing” scheme. The device is designed to defeat enemy manpower by means of bombing. The design bureau clarified that the device can carry two hand grenades, a cumulative hand grenade, or four VOG-17 or VOG-25 ammunition.

The organization said that the drone is currently being prepared for the first flight tests. According to the interlocutor of the agency, the drone will be ready for them within a month and a half.

The flight time of the Vector LK-210 drone is up to 1.5 hours, and the maximum flight altitude is 2.5 kilometers. The device develops a maximum speed of up to 120 kilometers per hour. The drone can be prepared for flight by one person, and the preparation time does not exceed 12 minutes.

Earlier it became known that the Komar unmanned aerial vehicle for reconnaissance was first presented at the Outfit exhibition in Moscow. The drone is equipped with a stabilization system.