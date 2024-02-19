Russian developers have created a unique program that can, within a few minutes, detect the presence of dyslexia and assess its degree in primary schoolchildren. The new program will allow teachers, speech therapists and school psychologists to find a problem using a regular phone, tablet or computer, Izvestia learned.

Dyslexia is a pathology that is characterized by impaired ability to read and, according to defectologists, is quite common. Scientists have developed a system for determining and assessing the degree of dyslexia in schoolchildren based on gender, age, grade and data obtained using an eye tracker.

The research was carried out at the Center for Artificial Intelligence of the National Research University Higher School of Economics. As the developers told Izvestia, the clinical implementation of the program, called Dislektor, is expected this year.

“Using machine learning methods, the project team classified eye movements during reading based on collected large and unique data corpuses. The development allows us to identify the risk of developing dyslexia in children by eye movements, as well as weigh oculomotor parameters that cause difficulties in a child’s reading,” said the director of the Center for Language and Brain, head of the project “Diagnostic and assistive speech technologies based on artificial intelligence” at the Center Artificial Intelligence National Research University Higher School of Economics Olga Dragoy.

Timely identification of dyslexia can facilitate correction of the disorder, experts noted.

