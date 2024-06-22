“Radar mms” created the “Iney” radar for detecting ultra-small drones

Specialists from NPP Radar mms have created a small-sized radar station (radar) “Iney” to detect ultra-small drones. Georgy Antsev, General Director and General Designer of NPP Radar mms, announced this RIA News.

The product was presented at the international naval show Fleet 2024. “Our specialists have created a small-sized radar station “Iney” with an active phased array antenna. This radar is designed to detect, among other things, ultra-small drones, for example, Mavikovs and other drones of a similar size,” Antsev said.

According to him, the radar is capable of detecting ultra-small drones at a distance of up to five kilometers, and “Iney” sees larger drones “much further.” The station has received a database that allows you to distinguish between different types of drones and birds.

The head of the enterprise noted that several radars can be installed at critical infrastructure facilities to create a continuous radar field. Also, a small-sized station can be installed on various weapons systems as an airborne radar.

In February, Deputy General Director of the Almaz-Antey concern, Dmitry Savitsky, said that the radar field over Russia was expanding to monitor drones at low altitudes, including in dangerous directions.