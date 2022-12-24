In Russia, they created a modification of the Krasnopol high-precision projectile for air carriers

In Russia, they created a modification of the Krasnopol corrected artillery ammunition for use from air carriers. This is reported TASS with reference to the head of the design bureau of the Academician A. G. Shipunov Instrument Design Bureau (KBP, part of the NPO High-Precision Complexes holding of the Rostec state corporation) Semyon Pogorelsky.

“The base is Krasnopol, there is a modification that fires mortars. There is a modification that shoots from airborne carriers, ”he said on Channel One.

As Igor Balzamov, head of the KBP department, said, the designers in the high-precision projectile managed to achieve simplicity of design and high reliability. “Krasnopol” is equipped with a laser pointer for pointing the product at the target. The 152 mm caliber projectile can be used by all types of artillery systems.

Earlier it was reported that the Krasnopol-M2 guided missiles can select targets during salvo fire.

In July, the general director of the Kalashnikov Concern, Vladimir Lepin, said that the modernization of the Krasnopol corrected artillery ammunition would increase the firing range and increase the likelihood of hitting small targets.