In Russia, the scheme for diagnosing “coronavirus infection” has changed – now a positive result of a rapid test is enough for this. On Thursday, February 10, it was reported in Telegram– the channel of the operational headquarters for combating COVID-19.

Previously, if a rapid test showed a positive result, it was required to confirm it with a PCR test. This is no longer required to make a diagnosis.

Andrey Pozdnyakov, an infectious disease doctor, Candidate of Medical Sciences, estimated the accuracy of rapid diagnostics using rapid tests for coronavirus at 80 percent. He added that since the start of the pandemic, rapid tests have become more accurate. Nevertheless, the PCR test is the most effective diagnostic method, the specialist believes.

As of February 10, 19,446 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized in Russia over the past day. Compared to the previous day, this figure fell by 3.63 percent.