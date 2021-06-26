In the Sverdlovsk Region, they caught a distributor of certificates of medical eligibility for vaccination against coronavirus infection. This was reported to “Lente.ru” by the head of the press service of the regional headquarters of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Valery Gorelykh.

A Russian born in 1990 sold certificates in one of the outlets in Yekaterinburg. Each document on the presence of contraindications to vaccination against coronavirus cost a thousand rubles. Fake seals and documents on COVID-19 were seized from the suspect.

Gorelykh noted that the distributor of certificates was looking for clients on the Internet. Now the Sverdlovsk police are taking measures to block websites with advertisements for the sale of fake documents.

The actions of the detainee are subject to Article 327 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Forgery, production or circulation of forged documents, state awards, stamps, seals or letterheads”). He faces up to two years in prison, and his clients face up to six months’ arrest.

Earlier in Moscow and a number of other regions announced the mandatory vaccination of some citizens – workers in public catering, transport and other areas.