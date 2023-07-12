Nebenzya called the inaction of the West on Nord Stream an attempt to cover their tracks

The inaction of the West in investigating the sabotage at the Nord Stream is an attempt to cover their tracks, said Vasily Nebenzya, Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN. Writes about it RIA News.

He cited the example of the wording dedicated to the Swedish investigation. It says the suspects will be named during further investigation. According to Nebenzi, this quote implies that the Swedish authorities did not set themselves the goal of identifying the culprits from the very beginning.

“The inaction of the authorities of European states can be explained by only one thing – attempts to drag out time in order to cover their tracks,” he said.

On September 26, it became known that pressure had dropped in the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. It was reported that a gas leak from an offshore gas pipeline occurred off the coast of the Danish island of Bornholm.