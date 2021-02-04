Russian-made Su-57 fifth-generation fighters may start selling to countries that are Moscow’s strategic partners. This condition for the supply of aircraft abroad on Thursday, February 4, was called Interfax at Rosoboronexport.

“Rosoboronexport is ready to offer the 5th generation Su-57E multifunctional fighter jet to Russia’s strategic partners if they are interested,” the company said.

They also added that they are currently conducting preliminary consultations on the supply of another aircraft – the Russian Su-35 generation 4 ++ fighter – to several Asian countries.

As the agency notes, the Su-57 received export documentation in August 2019 – this made it possible to start negotiations on its sale to other countries. After that, the head of Rostec, Sergei Chemezov, announced that one of the countries that are seriously considering the possibility of acquiring the Su-57 is India. In addition, the fighter was shown to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

At the same time, the head of the FSMTC Dmitry Shugaev and Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov noted that the sale of the Su-57 abroad is possible only after such fighters are adopted by the Russian Aerospace Forces.