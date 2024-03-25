Deputy Afonin proposed transferring security of places of mass events to security forces

It is necessary to make adjustments to the security system to prevent the recurrence of large-scale and monstrous terrorist attacks, said First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Security Yuri Afonin. In particular, in a conversation with Lenta.ru, the deputy proposed transferring security of places of mass events to security forces.

Firstly, according to the parliamentarian, it is necessary to strengthen counterintelligence work against terrorist structures, since it is clear that any terrorist attack is best prevented at the preparation stage.

Secondly, Afonin stated the need to transfer the security of buildings in which the most public events are held to state law enforcement agencies. The deputy noted that capitalism has led to the emergence of a huge number of private security structures, and at the same time, the quality of training of private security guards often leaves much to be desired. The state cannot control this quality as reliably as the quality of training of soldiers of state security forces.

I believe that the law can establish a threshold for the mass of events, beyond which the building must be guarded by state security forces. For example, if the building hosts events with more than 1,000 people at least from time to time, state security becomes mandatory Yuri AfoninState Duma deputy

Thirdly, the level of requirements for the protection of other objects must be increased, because the place where at least several hundred people have gathered must also be well protected, the parliamentarian emphasized.

“Of course, we are not talking about the fact that everyone in the country should be protected by the National Guard and the police. Private security guards will remain. But the law must establish certain requirements for the protection of an object, depending on its parameters – attendance and mass events. Private security guards are divided into categories depending on the level of training and special equipment that they are allowed to use. It must be established that, given certain parameters of the object, guards of the sixth category must be involved in its protection, that is, those who are armed with firearms and have appropriate training,” concluded the Lenta.ru interlocutor.

The terrorist attack at Crocus occurred on the evening of March 22. Four armed men burst into the building before a concert of the Picnic group and began shooting people. They fired in the hall and in the concert hall itself, and then set it on fire and fled in a car. All the perpetrators of the terrorist attack were detained in the Bryansk region.