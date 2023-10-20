State Duma deputies proposed renaming the villages of Shalava, Vagina and Lokh

Deputies have introduced a bill to the State Duma that would prohibit naming settlements with words that offend local residents. Thus, the villages of Shalava, Vagina, Loch and Popki were under threat. However, the residents themselves opposed the reform and said that the names did not offend them.

Why did the deputies not like Pukovo and Bukhalovo?

According to the authors of the initiative, in Russia, settlements with such ambiguous names cause inconvenience to local residents. People from these places are persecuted, and parents make efforts to ensure that the child’s passport shows a different address of birth and registration.

And we will no longer have new Massacres and Sluts Vladislav DavankovVice-speaker from “New People”

Vice-speaker from “New People” Vladislav Davankov emphasizedthat the local population collects signatures and directly contacts officials about this. However, due to bureaucracy, renaming the city is a difficult task as it needs to be approved by regional parliaments. At the same time, deputies do not want to approve unnecessary expenses.

Who is at risk?

As an example, the State Duma named the villages of Lokh in the Saratov region, Antilokhovo in the Ivanovo region, Shalava in the Yaroslavl region, Musorka in the Samara region, Pukovo in the Tver region, Popki in the Pskov region and Bukhalovo, which exists in different regions. The faction representative also considered the names of the villages Smutovo, Poboishe, Dryakhlitsyno and Moshonki offensive.

See also Janet Yellen travels to Beijing in another attempt to cool US-China tension Konchenburg in the Tyumen region may disappear from the maps of Russia due to the proposal of deputies

The toponym “Konchenburg” (the village is located in the Tyumen region) is translated from the Siberian-Tatar language as “shed blood”. The main attraction of the village is the ancient mosque. Russia risks losing another village in this region – Vagina is under threat. The village got its name in honor of the surname of its founder Vagin.

Life in the village of Loch Photo: Dmitry Lebedev / Kommersant

In the Tyumen region there were other settlements with ambiguous names. Among them are Pivnova, Beavers, Odyshka, Solyanka and Verkhniy Roman.

Local residents opposed the renaming of villages and hamlets

Meanwhile, residents of the above-mentioned villages and towns with “offensive” names do not think so. Leonid from the village of Lokh said that he personally was not offended by the name, and added that he even considered it beautiful. Alexander, a resident of the village of Musorka, has the same opinion – in a conversation with Lenta.ru he said that he has a positive attitude towards the name and considers it “cool”. Moreover, the man is proud of this name and does not see the need to rename it.

The village of Shalava reacted more harshly to the deputies’ proposal. The head of the administration of the Velikoselsky settlement, Vitaly Vodopyanov, said that problems in settlements with such ambiguous names arise not because of the name, but because of a lack of funding. In particular, the population of Shalava is only decreasing every year; the village has no infrastructure or roads. In this regard, Vodopyanov suggested that the State Duma deal with improving the life of such settlements, and not changing their names.

There is no bullying. Deputies need to get down to earth. I haven’t heard that Vitaly VodopyanovHead of the Velikoselsky Settlement Administration

Every place name has its own story

In general, in this matter one should rely not on how the names of cities sound, but on what history they have, Vodopyanov is sure. In Russia, for example, there is the village of Gore-Gryaz, which has a rich history: in the 18th century, its name was given to it by Catherine II, who, by chance, was stuck there for some time. Therefore, when discussing the issue of changing the names of Russian villages, it is necessary to start from the historical component.

A similar point of view It has expert in the toponymic activity sector of the Institute of Cultural Programs of St. Petersburg, local historian Andrey Ryzhkov. He stated that associations associated with place names can change over time and that what seems decent now may seem indecent 30 years from now.

“Each place name has its own history. Some village of Lokhovo is probably associated with a surname or a type of tree, and not with some connotations that arose at a fairly late time in relation to this word,” he emphasized. So at this rate, the country could be “overwhelmed by a wave of renamings.”