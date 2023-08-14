Senator Pushkov called Scholz’s words about negotiations on Ukraine insignificant

Russian Senator Alexei Pushkov commented on the speech of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, in which he called for the continuation of international negotiations on the situation in Ukraine. Pushkov wrote about this in his Telegram-channel.

Pushkov declared the West’s unwillingness to negotiate on Ukraine and stressed that discussions on this topic “are of a ritual nature – nothing more.” He also called Scholz’s words about the talks on Ukraine insignificant.

“Moreover, until a qualitatively new situation develops, the West will oppose negotiations. Scholz’s words mean nothing,” Pushkov concluded.

Earlier, Scholz called for the continuation of international negotiations on Ukraine. In his opinion, an early solution should be found to resolve the crisis in the country.

In turn, the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, Dmitry Kuleba, said that calls for negotiations with Moscow are increasingly heard in the republic. However, he promised that Kyiv would take steps to silence these calls.